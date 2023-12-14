Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:DE opened at $376.85 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

