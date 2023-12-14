QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.0 %

QCOM stock opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.