Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.97

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.97 and last traded at $194.88, with a volume of 27866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.58.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,109. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

