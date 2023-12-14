QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 5.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 2,404,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,495,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,038 shares of company stock worth $2,577,655. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 900,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

