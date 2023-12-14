QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.39 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

