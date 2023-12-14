R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

Several analysts recently commented on RCM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

