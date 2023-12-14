R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,255,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,823,119 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 6.0 %

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.