Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up 5.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 1.49% of Ralph Lauren worth $112,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.