Randolph Co Inc Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Randolph Co Inc decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 2,215,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,045,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

