Randolph Co Inc Decreases Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Randolph Co Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 2.92% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,196,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,732,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 247,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87,393 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter.

SMIN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,603 shares. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $328.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

