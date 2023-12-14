Randolph Co Inc Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. 1,465,722 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

