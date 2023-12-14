Randolph Co Inc Has $1.61 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE DUK traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 738,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,007. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

