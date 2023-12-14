Randolph Co Inc Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 3,585,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,672,481. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.