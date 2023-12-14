Randolph Co Inc Has $468,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,214. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.