Randolph Co Inc Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Randolph Co Inc cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 1.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.18% of Qualys worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $66,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Qualys by 40.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 116.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,075. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $195.97.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,109 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

