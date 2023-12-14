Randolph Co Inc Sells 1,829 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 5.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $34,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,972. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.86. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

