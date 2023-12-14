Randolph Co Inc Sells 27,636 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,636 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 3.2% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.60.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $567.38. 66,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $576.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

