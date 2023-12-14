Randolph Co Inc Sells 662 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Randolph Co Inc cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 500,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,987 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 686,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.00. 1,437,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.