Randolph Co Inc Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 3.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,463,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,597,000 after buying an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 751,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

