Raymond James Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.8% in the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 152,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 48,023 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Etsy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

