Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners lowered its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Ready Capital worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 163.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 232.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE RC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 617,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on RC. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.