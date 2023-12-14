Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 10.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of O opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.