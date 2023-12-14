Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 331 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,294 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

