Red Spruce Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.6 %

MDB stock opened at $411.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total value of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,511 shares of company stock valued at $106,912,229. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

