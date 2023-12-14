Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

INFN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

