Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $487.77 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $489.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.88 and its 200 day moving average is $439.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.