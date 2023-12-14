Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 21 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $610.22 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $610.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.61. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

