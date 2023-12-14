Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 54.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,784,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,623,000 after acquiring an additional 978,377 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,181,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 295,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,637,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,764. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

