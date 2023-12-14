Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

