Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

RLAY stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.