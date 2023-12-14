Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
RLAY stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.54.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
