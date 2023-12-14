Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,232 shares during the quarter. Reservoir Media makes up approximately 2.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 126,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at $6,351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.34, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

