Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,232 shares during the period. Reservoir Media accounts for about 2.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSVR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $423.86 million, a PE ratio of -320.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

