Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $156.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 30.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $156,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

