Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $728.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.