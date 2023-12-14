Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $72.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 14.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $72,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

