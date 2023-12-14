REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

REV Group has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

REV Group Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of REVG opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.79. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.13 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in REV Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

