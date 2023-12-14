Reviewing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Electromed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electromed and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50

Profitability

Electromed currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.81%. NovoCure has a consensus price target of $45.29, suggesting a potential upside of 242.55%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Electromed.

This table compares Electromed and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 6.51% 8.78% 7.44% NovoCure -39.14% -46.89% -16.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electromed and NovoCure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $48.07 million 1.93 $3.17 million $0.37 29.19 NovoCure $537.84 million 2.63 -$92.53 million ($1.86) -7.11

Electromed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats NovoCure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

