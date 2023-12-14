Reviewing Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) and Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Cofinimmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 0.95% 0.75% 0.12% Cofinimmo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cofinimmo 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gladstone Commercial and Cofinimmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.72%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Cofinimmo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Cofinimmo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $148.98 million 3.59 $9.30 million ($0.28) -47.82 Cofinimmo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Cofinimmo.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Cofinimmo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants. 'Caring, Living and Working – Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.7 billion EUR in Europe. As an independent company applying the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers tenant services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 160 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid. Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

