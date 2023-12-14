Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 38,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,359. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

