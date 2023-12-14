Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 15,816,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,928,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

