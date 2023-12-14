Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

