Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $9.25 to $10.75. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 2038692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

