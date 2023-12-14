Royal Bank of Canada Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $270.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $12.67 on Thursday, hitting $232.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,471. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.