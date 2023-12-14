Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 115,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,349. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.