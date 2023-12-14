Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRDN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 259,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

