RTC Group (LON:RTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 26721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).
RTC Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.44. The stock has a market cap of £9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About RTC Group
RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.
