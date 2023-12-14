Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

Russel Metals Price Performance

In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RUS opened at C$43.06 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$27.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.9743833 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

