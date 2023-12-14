Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 34,778.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,541 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.41% of Ryan Specialty worth $47,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.07 and a beta of 0.47. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

