Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

