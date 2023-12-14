Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SFE opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. State Street Corp grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

